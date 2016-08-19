Home States Telangana

CPM plans maha padayatra for 'Samajika Telangana'

Four-month yatra from October will oppose state govt’s pro-rich development model

Published: 19th August 2016 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2016 06:45 AM

HYDERABAD: The CPM seems to have decided to get back to basics in 'socialism' to regain its lost hold in Telangana.

The Marxist Party, which is a tireless advocate of 'egalitarian society', now wants to focus its efforts on achieving 'Samajika Telangana', probably, a first step towards fulfilling its objective of achieving 'human equality' in the society.

As part of this, the CPM has decided to undertake a 'Maha Padayatra' in October to cover 4,000 km across length and breadth of the new state. The decision was taken at the party's three-day plenary, which ended here on Thursday.

''The state government's present development model is in favour of the rich and the corporate companies. This will widen the divide between the haves and the have nots in our society," CPM state unit secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said. ''Hence, our party is opposing the present pro-rich development model of the TRS government. During the party's plenary we have prepared a document to improve the living standards of farmers, agricultural labourers, middle class and downtrodden sections of society in order to achieve inclusive growth,'' he said.

According to him, during the proposed padayatra, the party leaders will explain to the people about's the Marxist Party's model of development to establish 'Samajika Telangana'. The exact programme and dates of the proposed walkathon will be finalised soon.

"Nearly 92 per cent of people in the state belong to socially backward class. We can achieve Bangaru Telangana, when the living standards of all these people improve. Hence, our proposed padayatra will be centred around this theme. The yatra will continue for four months," the CPM leader said.

