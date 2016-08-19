HYDERABAD: The zonal system seems to be becoming a thing of the past. More than two years after the formation of Telangana, the state government is reportedly making moves to scrap the zonal system.

Six zones were created through a Presidential Order in 1973 during the united AP to give equitable job opportunities to Seemandhra and Telangana regions. After formation of Telangana, the state got only two zones -Zone V and VI. The state government knows very well that continuing with the zonal system even after bifurcation of state would benefit Seemandhra students when it comes to recruitment. “As jobs was one of the main agenda for a separate Telangana agitation, if the Seemandhra youth continue to get jobs here even after formation of Telangana, there is a scope of resentment among the locals,” an official said.

As many as 16 recognised government employees’ unions on Thursday pressed for the same when they met chief secretary Rajiv Sharma. “Dispense with the existing zonal system in the state immediately, since it has no relevance after the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh,” they urged the CS. The CS convened the meeting at Secretariat with regard to the reorganisation of new districts.

Recognised Unions demanded that the zonal system be dispensed with immediately. There were six zones in the combined AP for recruitment purpose. After the formation of Telangana, the state got only two zones fifth and six zones. It is learnt that Rajiv Sharma dropped enough hints that the zonal system has been scrapped and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is also not in favour of continuing the system.

Speaking to reporters later, employees union leader G Devi Prasad said there were inequalities in the zonal system with regard to promotions of employees.

“We welcome creation of new districts. We will work for two hours more, if necessary. But, the zonal system should be dropped,” Devi Prasad said.