3 aides of Nayeem arrested

NALGONDA: Bhongir Police on Friday arrested three people who are suspected of being accomplices of the slain gangster Nayeem.

Mobile shop owner B Nagaraju, Bhasker and Lingam were arrested in Bhongir. Police said that Nagaraju may have provided Nayeem with SIM cards under different fake names. Bhaskar and Lingam are accused of forging documents at the registration office to facilitate Nayeem’s activities. People claiming to be victims of Nayeem and his gang have been registering complaints with Bhongir town and rural police stations.As many as 37 people have registered complaints with the police from across the district after the gangster’s encounter.

