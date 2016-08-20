Retired TSRTC workers await gratuity

Mithun MK By

HYDERABAD: Sixty-one year old G Chandraiah has worked hard for Road Transport Corporation for 37-years and three years after his retirement, he is a man neck deep in debt. After retiring from service as an assistant manager (finance), he now dons the role of a milk vendor to eke out a living.

Over the last three years, with no pension or any major source of income, and with the mounting debts because of marriage of his three daughters, he has set his eyes solely on the monies due from TSRTC towards leave encashment and gratuity, which amounts to about `4 lakh.

“At this age, I am a man in debt. I can’t ask my daughters to help me financially. All I can hope for is the payment from TSRTC so that I can pay off my debts which arose out of loans I had availed to get my daughters married off,” he said. Chandraiah’s financial woes is not an isolated case. There are close to 4,000 retired TSRTC employees who are yet to be paid their due share.

RTC owes `120 crore

In April 2013 the pay scale for the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees were revised for the combined states. The employees who retired that year were deemed eligible for the revised pay scale but only a part of the due amount was paid to them. The amount is yet to be paid. TSRTC had borrowed `500 crore from commercial banks to meet the expenditure in 2015 with the state government giving guarantee to the loan. Part of the borrowed amount was to pay off outstanding liabilities.

Payment was due last Dasara

An internal circular dated 7-5-2015 signed by the managing director GV Ramana Rao states “The arrears will be paid at the time of releasing of the firstinstalment on the occasion of Dasara 2015.’’ The same year another circular too was issued on 6-10-2015, which said the details regarding their payment will be announced later. This payment was supposed to be from the `500 crore but that money got diverted to other requirements and after that there was no response from the TSRTC management, said the retired employees.

“The payment was supposed to be made in October 2015 but the management said that only when we get funds from state government can we make the payment. Till date they haven’t paid us,” said K Nageshwar Rao, president of TSRTC retired employees union.

‘’TSRTC says they need to pay `120 crore to us but we need only `40 to `50 crore. The management has no accurate figures,” said KRC Gupta, a retired employee. “They don’t keep proper records and they have paid all the dues of a few employees showing favouritism,” he alleged.

“Every year management makes provisions for payments but every time we ask, they say they will pay but they cite a fund crunch. The state government had released `500 crore where 100 per cent payment was to be made to retired employees,” said Gupta.“We don’t have a source of income, we are only asking for what is due to us, we don’t have pension so we rely on this huge amount that comes at the end,” says Gupta.

“They have given oral assurance and we have given them over six letters requesting payment,” he added.

Not running away, says RTC

“We need not give any account to them, very shortly we will make the payment. We have paid their arrears the rest we will pay. We are not running away anywhere,” said GV Ramana Rao, managing director, TSRTC.

“We do not have the money, so we paid only the arrears. Agreed that the payment was to be made by Dasara last year but it got delayed. There are certain problems with shortage of money. When the rest of the money will be released by the state government,” GV Ramana Rao said.