HYDERABAD: The act of giving their nod to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill recently passed by the Parliament appears to have provided another opportunity to the governments of the two Telugu-speaking states to compete with each other in order to keep the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in good humour.

Proving this, governments of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh decided to hold their respective State Assembly sessions one after another to discuss and ratify the Constitutional Amendment Bill, paving way for the imposition of GST across the country.

With the AP government to hold its State Assembly session from September 8 in Hyderabad for this purpose, the TS government too on Friday took a decision to hold a special session of the State Assembly on August 30.

According to sources, though the State government had earlier planned to hold the session in the third week of September, following Centre’s recent letter asking it to ratify the GST Bill at the earliest, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday decided to hold the special session on August 30 so as to give State Assembly’s nod to the GST Bill much earlier to AP Legislature.

By convening the Assembly a week before AP’s Assembly session, the TRS government in the State appears to be making efforts to win brownie points at the Centre, which wants all states to ratify the GST Bill.

So far, there is no clarity on the length of the session. “Whether to confine the session only for August 30 or to hold it for a few more days so as to turn it into the monsoon session is not yet decided. A decision over this issue will be taken by the business advisory committee meeting to be chaired by Speaker S Madhusudana Chary on August 30,” sources said.

Sources further disclosed that if the special session continues for a few days, then chief minister KCR is likely to utilise it to make the house adopt a resolution seeking constitutional amendment to enhance total quota of reservations to provide 12 per cent reservations to muslims in the state. Earlier in the day, the CM held a meeting at his camp office on convening the special session of the legislature. Minister T Harish Rao and others attended the meeting.