Rythu Sangam members demand release of NSP water to Sagar Zone-2

Published: 30th August 2016 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2016 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rythu

KHAMMAM: Rythu Sangam members staged a protest near Dharna Chowk here on Monday, demanding that the state government release water from Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) to Sagar zone-2.

Sangam state vice president Nunna Nageswara Rao said that if water was not released, standing crops in 35 mandals may be ruined, adding that tenant farmers would be especially affected. He said that standing crops in one lakh acres are at  risk. He alleged that the government hadn’t taken any measures to address the distressing situation of farmers, demanding that the government provide aid to farmers.

Rao said that the government could help by releasing the input subsidy to farmers and by conducting a survey of dried crops with the help of local revenue officials. He claimed that the officials and bankers had not credited the third phase loan amount to farmers’ accounts which made the situation worse.

He said that there were over one lakh tenant farmers and that they hadn’t been provided any identification, which made them inelligible for loans. Rao warned that if the government did not adress the situation, many farmers may commit suicide. District Tenant Farmers Association president and secretary Tata Bhaskara Rao, Madineni Ramesh and others participated in the protest. The protesters met collector Lokesh Kumar and joint collector D Divya and demanded that manual identity cards be issued to tenant farmers. Rao said that the collector assured them that Mandal Revenue Officers would to look into the issue.

