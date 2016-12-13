Home States Telangana

ACI certifies RGIA with level 3 plus

Published: 13th December 2016 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2016 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport(RGIA) has bagged the number one spot in Asia-Pacific region for receiving 5-15 million passengers per annum category.
Airports Council International (ACI) has certified Hyderabad International Airport with level 3 plus.
The airport was also declared the second airport to achieve carbon neutral status among airports in all the categories in Asia-Pacific region.

The announcement was made on Monday by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) who manages and operates the airport. Earlier in September, 2016 Delhi airport had become the first airport in Asia-Pacific to achieve Carbon Neutral status among all categories. The Airport Carbon Accreditation programme is the assessment of airport’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp