ACI certifies RGIA with level 3 plus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport(RGIA) has bagged the number one spot in Asia-Pacific region for receiving 5-15 million passengers per annum category.

Airports Council International (ACI) has certified Hyderabad International Airport with level 3 plus.

The airport was also declared the second airport to achieve carbon neutral status among airports in all the categories in Asia-Pacific region.

The announcement was made on Monday by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) who manages and operates the airport. Earlier in September, 2016 Delhi airport had become the first airport in Asia-Pacific to achieve Carbon Neutral status among all categories. The Airport Carbon Accreditation programme is the assessment of airport’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.