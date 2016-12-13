HYDERABAD: The issue of demonetisation of high-value notes seems to have forced ‘pals’ to tread two different paths, at least for public consumption, now.

If the ruling TRS has been backing PM Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move outright, its ally, the MIM, has begun severely attacking PM’s decision.

Sticking to his stance of going along with the PM’s “historic” decision, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials concerned to initiate measures to promote cashless transactions.

According to sources, though Rao has his own doubts on the final outcome of the move, he told the higher-ups of all departments to take all possible measures to introduce and promote digital transactions at levels. “Ibrahimpur in Siddipet has become the first village to adopt cashless transactions at all levels,” he said while holding a meeting with officials here on Monday.

According to sources the chief minister acknowledged the fact that people are facing hardships due to shortage of currency. “Take steps to mitigate the sufferings of the people. There is a need to open more ATMs and upgrade their servers in the state. Identify the problems for implementation of cashless transactions and resolve them,” he told officials.

On the other hand, KCR’s electoral friend and MIM boss Asaduddin Owaisi strongly disapproved of “demonetisation”.

Calling Modi a despot, he hurled choicest invectives at the PM, saying, “Demonetisation move is an attack on the common man by a despot to satisfy his ego.

“The PM has administered a heavy blow to each family, particularly the low-income and middle-class people by annulling the high-value notes without taking any contingency measures. The prime minister should remember that those standing in long queues at banks and ATMs today will stand in queues on the polling day to vote him out,” Owaisi warned.