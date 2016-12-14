HYDERABAD: The Jagriti Yatra, in which hundreds of Sikh devotees and other members of other communities took part, was flagged off from Central Gurudwara Sahib, Gowliguda near Koti on Tuesday.



The Jagriti Yatra is a journey of awakening and enlightening and was taken out as part of 350th birth anniversary celebrations of last Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singhji in an attempt to make people aware about the guru’s sacrifices and contribution to the nation.



The Jagriti Yatra will traverse through all the districts before ending in Hyderabad on December 18. Scores of Sikh devotees thronged Gowliguda to get a glimpse of Jagriti Yatra, a state-of-the-art decorated bus carrying the different weapons such as a sword, spear, arrow and dagger and a Guru Granth Sahib. For the benefit of devotees, it will be kept for display at the Gurudwaras in the state.



Jagriti Yatra was flagged off from Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda, ahead of Prakash Purab to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th birth anniversary on January 5, 2017. The yatra is being organised by Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda with cooperation of all the Prabhandak Committees of Sikh Gurudwaras in the twin cities and districts. The community will celebrate the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh on a large scale from Jan 3 to 5, 2017.



Major celebrations will be held on January 5 at Nizam’s College Grounds in which 50,000 Sikh devotees from across the state will participate in ‘Vishal Deewan’ (Mass Congregation) from 10 am to 4 pm.