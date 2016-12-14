Home States Telangana

Telangana mulls allowing private universities

The state government is considering the idea of allowing private universities in the state, especially in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government is considering the idea of allowing private universities in the state, especially in Hyderabad.

The cabinet sub-committee held its first meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday on allowing private universities in the state.

The sub-committee noted that there were 246 private universities in the country and they were functioning well. The demand from students for admission to private universities was growing and there was need to allow private universities, it felt.

The managements of several private universities are willing to set up campuses in Hyderabad to match the city’s global brand image. The sub-committee discussed the pros and cons of allowing  private universities, their admission procedures, fee structure and other aspects, and elicited the views of the additional advocate-general and some other legal experts. It decided to meet again for further discussions on the matter.

Deputy Chief Minister (education) K Srihari, KT Rama Rao, were present among other officials.

