HYDERABAD: In a major set back to Telangana government, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai, on Wednesday restrained the the state government from proceeding further with the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) till January 17 next.

The tribunal bench headed by Justice M S Nambiar was passing this interim order in a petition filed by B Harshvardhan Reddy, an advocate from Hyderabad, challenging the action of the Telangana government in going head with the first phase of the project.

Advocates B Rachna Reddy and Siddharth Nayak, appearing for the petitioner, told the bench that the government is going ahead with the project without having forest clearance and have cleared about 279 hectares of forest land. They further submitted that the project also involves construction in the “Rajiv Tiger Reserve Forest”.

Taking these aspects into consideration, the tribunal granted interim stay and posted the matter to January 17 next for further hearing.