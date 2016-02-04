HYDERABAD: With one more day to go for counting of votes for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which has been planning to grab the Mayor post with the support of MLCs, is facing a legal hurdle as a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has expressed its inclination to grant an interim order in a case filed against the decision of the Telangana government to make all the members of the Legislative Council ex officio members of the civic body.

The bench, comprising acting chief justice Dilip B Bhosale and justice AV Sesha Sai, was dealing with a PIL filed by Dasoju Sravan Kumar of Congress challenging the government’s decision to make all MLCs ex officio members of the civic body. Senior counsel Raghunandan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the Act was amended by way of an executive order which was impermissible under law.

By virtue of the amendment, MLCs belonging to political parties or independents can be made ex officio members of a municipal council or municipal corporation and even moved to any other municipality or municipal corporation at will to work out a majority at the time of voting. It would be detrimental to the democratic spirit and encourage horse trading, he argued.

While urging the court to suspend the operation of the impugned GO, the senior counsel pointed out that as the GHMC Act was applicable to all municipal corporations in Telangana, these provisions could be utilised in respect of any municipal corporation.

Wondering at the decision of the government, the bench pointed out that “it is very difficult for this court to digest the act of the government and the court is inclined to grant interim order in the case by suspending operation of the GO.”

At this stage, Telangana advocate-general K.Ramkrishna Reddy urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to get instructions from the government on the matter.

Considering his request of AG, the bench posted the matter to Thursday for further hearing.