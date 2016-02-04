WARANGAL: With a view to protect the environment, district administration has decided to impose a ban on the use of polythene bags, plastic cups, plates and glasses at the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara scheduled to be held from February 17 to 20.

“As millions of pilgrims visit the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara which is Asia’s biggest tribal festival, we have decided to impose a ban on the use of polythene bags and plastic material. I appeal to devotees not to carry them, as they pollute the environment,” said district collector Vakati Karuna and added they are also banning the polythene-made drinking water packets.

“Instead of water packets, we will provide water to devotees in paper glasses” she said, and added that they would supply the eco-friendly material to all the shops in Medaram. Moreover, the collector said they are taking steps to prevent pilgrims from cutting of twigs or tree branches in the forest as it would harm the trees. Normally, pilgrims use twigs to prepare makeshift shelters during the visit to Medaram which is located in the deep forest. “As many as 200 forest guards would keep vigil on pilgrims to ensure that no twigs or branches are cut down,” the district collector added. In an innovative programme aimed at highlighting the need to raise trees, the district administration also decided to distribute at least five lakh saplings to the pilgrims under the banner ‘Vriksha Prasadam’.

Conserving Mother Earth