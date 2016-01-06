HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad-III District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum here has directed a private motor manufacturing company and its dealer to pay Rs 50,000 towards punitive damages and Rs 10,000 in compensation to a customer for selling him a defective motor and for failing to repair it.

S.Raghunandan Reddy purchased an open-well motor from Kadakia Trading Co, a dealer for Crompton Greaves, on October 5, 2010 by paying a sum of Rs 16,848. Reddy claimed that ever since its purchase the motor had been giving trouble and he could not use it. According to him, after making several complaints the opposite party sent a mechanic to solve the problem but in vain. On the instructions of the opposite parties, he also took the electric motor to the branch office of Crompton Greaves in Secunderabad but received varying explanations for the malfunctioning of the motor.

To get a clear picture he even tried to contact the registered office of the manufacturing company in Mumbai on the telephone but got no response. Vexed with the attitude of the opposite parties, he issued a legal notice on March 11, 2011 asking for compensation but received no reply. Left with no option, Reddy approached the forum for compensation.

The Opposite Party No.1 (Kadakia Trading Co) filed a written version contending inter alia that the complainant had purchased an open-well motor for doing agriculture and to earn profits. As the transaction was purely commercial, the dispute raised by him was not a consumer dispute and asked the forum to dismiss the case.

The Opposite Party No.2 (branch office of Crompton Greaves, Secunderabad) and Opposite Party No.3 (registered office of Crompton Greaves, Mumbai) filed written versions, stating that the complaint was liable to be dismissed for non-joinder of proper and necessary parties (electricity department and another entity). They claimed that the motor was in working condition and only due to low voltage and wiring problems did it not function properly.

During the trial, the forum sent the said motor for laboratory test and found out that the motor was not functioning because of manufacturing defect.

The forum, comprising president Y Chandrasekhara Reddy and members D Mahesh Kumar and C Nirmala, passed an order in favour of Reddy. Apart from punitive damages and compensation, they directed the opposite parties to pay Rs 16,848 with 9 per cent interest from the date of purchase as refund, to pay Rs 68,000 at 9 pc interest per annum from the date of legal notice till realisation, to pay Rs 5,000 towards the laboratory testing costs and Rs 2,000 towards cost of complaint.