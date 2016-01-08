HYDERABAD: Literary fests could be dreary affairs. But this one was different. The Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF), which opened here on Thursday evening, saw Governor ESL Narasimhan taking on celebrated writer Nayantara Sahgal, who spoke about the dangers posed to freedom of speech.

The inaugural ceremony of the HLF turned out to be a faceoff between the Governor and Sahgal who dwelt at length on the ‘climate of hatred’ in the country. In her address, she recounted the events that led forced the writers to return the Sahatiya Akademi awards last year. Not to be left behind, the Governor tried to explain how unity in diversity was the asset of India and how dissent could be interpreted in different ways.

Sahgal set the tone for the three-day fest by expressing concern over the shrinking space for dissent in the country. “Are we going to be told what to read, listen, see and eat”, she asked and said the fight for freedom of speech had become bigger and important today.

Sahgal voiced her concern against the rising tide of hatred in the country in the backdrop of the murder of three rationalist writers and the lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq on the suspicion of eating beef. There was an attempt to wipe out history and science and replace it with mythology. These were not isolated incidents but part of the ‘Hindutva ideology’ which aimed at converting India into a Hindu rashtra, felt Sahgal. “These incidents are an attack on our Indianness”, she remarked and said literary festivals were occasions to address the issue. But the Governer sought to give a different perspective.

The celebrated writer drew applause when she spoke about the rising crime against women and the ‘primitive mindset’ which blamed them for rape. She called upon writers and artistes to reject the Hindutva ideology and use irony, satire and sheer comedy to drive home the message.

GovernorESL Narasimhan, who inaugurated the literary fest, sought to give a different perspective of what dissent meant. While freedom of expression was an universal right, dissent was a subjective matter.

“It has two sides. What one considered dissent the other will call it assent”, he said. India was a multi-lingual and multi religious country and its greatest asset was unity in diversity. But what was important was how we agree to disagree. He blamed the tendency among people to look outside for everything while ignoring the rich cultural heritage of India. “You will change your opinion about dissent after you see Hyderabad which has a big heart”, the Governor told Sahgal who was visiting the city for the first time. He said he was not a writer or author and not even a good reader. “But I can read minds”, he remarked.

The Governor criticised the depiction of police in bad light in some films and said if police was not on roads there would be havoc. He also faulted the TV channels for screening fights between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Narasimhan took a dig at the civil society which made a hue and cry when terrorists were dealt with and spoke of liberation but fell silent when innocent persons were killed in market place. “Why this double standard”, he asked.