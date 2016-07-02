HYDERABAD: Acting Chief Justice Dilip B Bhosale and judges of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday appealed to all the judicial officers and judicial employees to withdraw their illegal protest immediately in the larger interest of litigating public.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of India T S Thakur has given appointment to Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association president Gandra Mohan Rao and his team on Sunday at his residence in New Delhi. A delegation will leave for Delhi to meet the CJI to explain the present situation in the state.

Besides making an appeal, the ACJ and judges cautioned that the high court will consider other options to ensure that the litigant public do not suffer if they fail to withdraw the ongoing stir. “If that does not happen (withdrawal of strike), the High Court, in the larger interest of litigant public in both the states who look to the judiciary with the hope of getting timely justice, may have to consider other options to ensure that the litigant public do not suffer,’’ a press release from the Registrar General of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad said.

Further, the High Court also appealed to the advocates at large to withdraw their strike and start attending courts leaving it to the High Court to deal with all issues/demands in accordance with law and as per due procedure.

Responding to the appeal, the representatives of Telangana advocates’ community said that the agitating advocates will definitely consider withdrawal of strike if the High Court takes measures to recall the provisional allocation list and revoke the suspension of judicial officers and staff.

Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association president Gandra Mohan Rao, Telangana Advocates’ JAC chairman M Rajender Reddy and Federation of Bar Association president G Jithender Reddy, in a statement, held the High Court responsible for the present crisis.