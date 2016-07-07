HYDERABAD: Nearly a month after the onset of monsoon, Telangana has registered a marginally excess rainfall for the season, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department.

However, the capital city remains the only district along with Medak which received less rainfall than normal, though not alarming.

The rainfall for the period between June 1 and July 6 this year, across the state, is recorded at 222.8 mm, which is 25 per cent above normal and categorised as ‘excess rainfall’. In the same period, Hyderabad received 128.5 mm, which is categorised as normal rainfall.

The numbers available show that Khammam, Nalgonda and Warangal districts have so far has received 83, 31 and 31 per cent rainfall respectively which is above normal. Rest of the seven districts, including Hyderabad, have received normal rainfall.

Comparing the data with previous year which ended up as a ‘deficient rainfall’ year for Telangana, there appears not much change in the first month of south-west monsoon.

“We received good rainfall in the first month last year. This year appears to be promising and as predicted by the IMD, we will surely have excess rainfall in the season,” said M Narasimha Rao, assistant meteorologist, Meteorological Centre-IMD, Hyderabad.

Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad and Rangareddy districts which had recorded -44 per cent, - 29 and - 27 per cent rainfall between June 1 and July 6 last year, have improved and jumped to the positive side, having received 20, 15 and 6 per cent above normal rainfall respectively in the same period this year.

Whereas, Medak district which received -43 per cent rainfall in the same period last year, has received -16 per cent rainfall this season. Hyderabad’s departure from normal was - 15 per cent last year and has improved to -8 per cent this year. Warangal district which received 91 per cent above normal rainfall.