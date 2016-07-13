HYDERABAD: Telugu Desam Party circles are whispering loudly that chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is poised to carve out a role for his son and the party's gen-sec Nara Lokesh in New Delhi, perhaps even making him the states point man in the national capital.

The chief minister is scheduled to be in Delhi on July 16 for the Inter-State Council meeting, and the undeclared item in his agenda is to install his son in a pivotal role in the capital, to build prestige for his son before inducting him into the state cabinet.

Party leaders say that before making Lokesh a minister, the chief minister wants his son to build rapport with Union ministers and BJP leaders while at the same time lobbying for state interests in the national capital. The inspiration for this move, they say, comes from the example of Telangana information technology minister and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son K T Rama Rao, who does that work for his father.

Sources said the chief minister is exploring various options. Appointing Lokesh as the state government's special representative in New Delhi is one of. At present that post has been vacant since Kambhampati Ramamohana Rao's term ended recently.

A senior TDP leader told New Indian Express that as Lokesh has effectively become the number two man in the party by virtue of being the TDP's national general secretary, Chandrababu Naidu wants his son to have national-level exposure.

"Lokesh's presence in Delhi will promote the party at the national level besides providing him an opportunity to build rapport with national leaders," Rammohana Naidu said. Sources said Lokesh's digs have been readied in New Delhi. "Lokesh will spend three days every week in Delhi," another TDP leader said.

Signals of this impending move are likely to be available from Chandrababu Naidu when he meets party MPs in Vijayawada on Friday.