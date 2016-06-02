With chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao likely to announce the formation of new districts on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day on Thursday, the district administration took up a massive exercise to carve out new districts from the existing ones. Though the officials maintained that the last call would be by Rao himself, here is a look at the likely composition of the new districts barring Hyderabad and Rangareddy.

Officials admitted that there is still some confusion about creating new districts out of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The officials have sent the report to state government on reorganising the district keeping in view administrative convenience. A look at the demands from various quarters on creating districts and what the government is likely to announce.

Nizamabad

Two districts likely after reorganisation.

One is the existing Nizamabad and the new one would be Kamareddy. Kamareddy would be carved out with the new district headquarters at Kamareddy. Assembly constituencies of Kamareddy, Yellareddy, Banswada and Jukkal to fall under this new district.

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad district will have Nizamabad Rural, Nizamabad Urban, Bodhan, Balkonda and Armoor constituencies.

Demands: Probably, Nizamabad is the only district where there is no demand to make their mandal or assembly constituency headquarter as a district.

Adilabad

Adilabad will be divided into two with Mancherial the new one.

Adilabad: It will have Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Mudhole and Kanapur constituencies.

Mancherial: Mancherial will have Bellampally, Chennur, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Asifabad and Mancherial constituencies.

Demands: There were demands of Bellampally and Asifabad being made new districts.

Medak

Sangareddy and Siddipet are likely to be the new districts carved out of Medak.

Medak: Though the existing Medak district is called after Medak, it had its headquarters at Sangareddy. The new Medak district will have its headquarter at Medak and will have Narsapur and parts of Andole mandal apart from some areas of Nizamabad in it.

Siddipet: It will have Siddipet, Dubbak, Gajwel and some parts of Karimnagar in it.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, Patancheru and parts of Andole.

Demand: There has been a demand to make Narayankhed as a district.

Mahbubnagar

Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy are the new districts likely to be carved out of Mahbubnagar.

Nagarkurnool: The district will have Nagarkurnool, Kalwakurthy, Achampet and Kollapur mandals in it.

Wanaparthy: The district will have Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Alampur, Narayanapeta and Kodangal.

Mahbubnagar: Mahbubnagar district will have Mahbubnagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Maktal and Devakadra mandals.

Demands: There were demands of Gadwal and Narayanapeta being made new districts.

Karimnagar

Jagitial will be the new district to be carved out of the existing Karimnagar district.

Jagitial: Jagitial to have Jagitial, Korutla and Dharmapuri constituencies.

Karimnagar to have remaining segments of the district.

Demands: Manthani, Sircilla, Vemulawada and Ramagundam stood in the race for new district. Officials, however, did not rule out Sircilla being the last minute inclusion in the list.

Warangal

Warangal, in all probability will be made into two. The two being Warangal and Bhupalpally. The surpise inclusion might be Mahbubabad.

Demands: There has been demand to make Mahbubabad, Narasampet and Jangoan as districts.

Khammam

Khammam is likely to be reorganised to create Kothagudem district with five mandals.

Kothagudem: The district will have Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, Pinapaka, Aswaraopet and Sattupalli mandals.

Khammam: District will have Khammam, Madhira, Yellandu, Palair and Wyra assembly constituencies.

Demands: There has been a strong demand for Bhadrachalam being made a new district. Tribal organisations are also demanding that a tribal district with all tribal-dominated mandals be carved out.

Nalgonda

Nalgonda is likely to be made into three districts with Suryapet and Yadadri the new ones.

Nalgonda: Nalgonda likely to have Devarakonda, Tipparthi, Munaguru, Dindi, Pedavoora, Chandampet, Gurrampode and Chandur mandals.

Suryapet: It will have Kodad, Huzurnagar, Arvapally, Neredcherla, Garidepally, Shaligouraram & Nadigudem.

Yadadri: It is likely to have Alair, Bhongir, Yadagirigutta, Rajapet, Bommalaramaram, Pochampally, Choutuppal and Jangaon (in Warangal).

Demands: There were demands for Miryalguda and Nakrekal mandals.