TS gives nod to set up 'Pharma City' in RR, Mahbubnagar districts
HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday accorded permission for setting up of a ‘Pharma City’ in Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts.
The actual location and exact extent of the proposed city will be decided based on the availability of government land and private land which can be acquired for it based on the negotiations, according to government orders issued here on Friday.
Efforts will be made by the district collectors concerned to acquire around 12,500 acres at the earliest. It should be a continuous block so that an integrated development can be planned.
The government also designated Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) as a project proponent and nodal agency for setting up of Pharma City.
TSIIC will take up with the Centre all necessary correspondence to get required clearances such as environmental clearance and follow up with DIPP and other ministries to get approvals under NIMZ guidelines and establishment of relevant Central government organisations in the park.
The TSIIC will also engage a consultancy to ensure proper development of timelines, and which will guide TSIIC in infrastructure planning and execution.
It will also send detailed project report (DPR) to the government on modalities for implementation and execution of project.
“The financing model of the park will be worked out in consultations with this agency and all efforts should be made to access funds available with Central government,” the order further said.
One stop shop
- Pharma City will be a one stop shop for pharmaceuticals manufacturing companies, biotech and life sciences companies along with all related activities.
- Pharma City will have components and other related activities including antibiotics, fermentation products, synthetic drugs, large volume chemical synthesis, intermediaries, vitamins, vaccines, drug formulations, nutraceuticals, herbal medicinal products, specialty chemicals, cosmetics among others.
- Efforts are on to establish Research & Development, incubation centre, central testing facilities facilitating clinical trials, testing and certification, contract research and custom synthesis.
- Pharma City will have a centralised Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) and other such common facilities on pay as you use basis.
- A Pharma University will also be established by the state government in the Pharma City
- Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), ministry of commerce & industry, has accorded ‘in-principle’ approval for setting up of National Investment Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) for the proposed Pharma City.