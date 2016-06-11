HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday accorded permission for setting up of a ‘Pharma City’ in Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts.

The actual location and exact extent of the proposed city will be decided based on the availability of government land and private land which can be acquired for it based on the negotiations, according to government orders issued here on Friday.

Efforts will be made by the district collectors concerned to acquire around 12,500 acres at the earliest. It should be a continuous block so that an integrated development can be planned.

The government also designated Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) as a project proponent and nodal agency for setting up of Pharma City.

TSIIC will take up with the Centre all necessary correspondence to get required clearances such as environmental clearance and follow up with DIPP and other ministries to get approvals under NIMZ guidelines and establishment of relevant Central government organisations in the park.

The TSIIC will also engage a consultancy to ensure proper development of timelines, and which will guide TSIIC in infrastructure planning and execution.

It will also send detailed project report (DPR) to the government on modalities for implementation and execution of project.

“The financing model of the park will be worked out in consultations with this agency and all efforts should be made to access funds available with Central government,” the order further said.

