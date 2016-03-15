HYDERABAD: With the state availing more loans, the per capita debt burden is also increasing. The debt burden per person is estimated to be around Rs 28,000 in Telangana.

The total outstanding debts of Telangana as per the revised estimates for 2015-16 stood at Rs 1,00,707.95 crore. As per the 2011 census, the population of Telangana is 35,003,674.

However, the statement of Fiscal Policy of the State laid in the Assembly on Monday stated that the main objective of the debt management in the state is to ensure that the financing of the budget and refinancing of the debt is done at the lowest possible cost in medium to long term, all within the prudent limits of risk.HYDERABAD: Irrigation, Welfare and Development are the three ‘mantras’ that form the catchline of Telangana Budget for 2016-17, presented by Finance minister Etela Rajender on Monday.

The Budget, which bears the stamp of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of ‘Bangaru Telangana’, has an outlay of Rs 1,30,415.87 crore and expects surplus revenue to the tune of Rs 3,718 crore.

Underlining Chief Minister KCR's resolve to provide irrigation facilities to every nook and corner of Telangana state, the state government has allocated Rs 25,000 crore to Irrigation sector, which amounts to more than one-third of the total plan expenditure. The Budget presented by Finance minister E Rajender in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday clearly focused on welfare and development. For the first time, Telangana joined five other states in the country by presenting a balanced Budget without burdening the commonman and allocating more funds to plan expenditure than non-plan sector.

The third budget of Telangana has its focus on rural development and industrial growth. The Budget proposes a total expenditure of Rs 1,30,415.87 crore. While Rs 62,785.14 crore has been set aside for non-plan expenditure, the government allocated Rs 67,630.73 crore for plan expenditure.

“This is unprecedented as the proposed expenditure of plan sector is higher than non-plan expenditure. This has been done without compromising on non-plan commitments by a combination of rationalisation of expenditure and resource augmentation,” explained minister E Rajender.

Etela, in his third consecutive Budget, has set priorities and the allocations definitely carry the stamp of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In an unprecedented move, Rao himself reviewed the working of each department, the relevance of each scheme in its minutest detail and the resource potential to tap funds effectively. “As a result, the Budget 2016-17 is totally transformational and tailored to address the long-pending aspirations of Telangana. It entirely bears the mark of the CM,” said Etela

Laying stress on KCR’s irrigation policy, the state government allocated Rs 25,000 crore to the sector under plan expenditure, which was almost 37 per cent of the total plan expenditure of the State. Of the Rs 25,000 crore, around Rs 2,000 crore has been set aside for Mission Kakatiya scheme aimed at restoration of minor irrigation tanks. The remaining Rs 23,000 crore would be completely spent on the construction of irrigation projects.

Also, some of the poll promises like allocation of Rs 300 crore for GWMC were met without compromising on the focus on IT and industrial sectors which will have an impact on the development and safety aspects of Hyderabad.

Keeping the promise given to residents of Greater Hyderabad during the recently held GHMC elections, the government made allocations to take up development works in the state capital.

The Budget also ensures adequate allocation for social welfare. The minorities welfare allocation crossed Rs 1,000 crore, keeping in mind Rao’s assurance to minorities.

Besides, irrigation, the Budget gives priority to welfare, agriculture, industries, energy and health care sectors.

Etela Presents Rs 1.30 Lakh Cr Budget

