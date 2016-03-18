NALGONDA: Visiting the temple city Yadadri to attend the celestial wedding of Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy and Goddess Lakshmi, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reiterated his government’s commitment towards developing Yadadri on the lines of Tirumala.

After performing a special pooja along with his wife at the main temple on Thursday, the CM offered pearls and silk clothes to the presiding deity Lord Sri Lakshmi Narsimha and his consort Goddess Lakshmi. Priests welcomed the CM couple with Poorna kumbham. The CM was accompanied by Governor Narasimhan and wife Vimala.

Later in the day, KCR interacted with traders who had to vacate their establishments when expansion works were undertaken at the hill station.

KCR assured the traders that separate space with pakka constructions and registrations would be allotted to them for trading activities. He invited the representatives of the traders to the camp office on Friday to discuss their grievances.

The CM also conducted a review meeting on dismantling and development works being undertaken at Yadadri. He suggested minor changes to the proposed constructions after examining the map of the town.

KCR suggested officials to focus on every aspect involved in turning the hill shrine into a world-class temple. He also added that a space for parking 5,000-6,000 vehicles must be arranged on the the hill. Meanwhile, employees of the temple presented a cheque of `3.04 lakh to the Chief Minister.

This was a one day salary of the staff given as a donation towards the Mission Kakatiya works.

