HYDERABAD: Owing to the non-allotment of examination centres in the two Telugu-speaking states, about 5,000 students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh appeared for National Eligibility and Entrance Examination (NEET) Phase-1 examination at centres in neighbouring states on Sunday.

According to the students and coaching institutes, the difficulty level of the paper was higher than moderate with Physics being the toughest, followed by Chemistry and Biology.

Aakash Chaudhry, director of Aakash Educational Services Pvt Ltd, said, “The NEET Phase-1 question paper in Physics is above average. It is calculative. A few questions from NCERT sylluabus have been asked. About 40 per cent of the questions were tough, 40 pc not that tough and the remaining 20 pc easy. Some of the questions were repeated from previous year’s papers.”

“In Chemistry, the difficulty level of the questions was on the higher side compared to last year’s repeat exam of AIPMT. Approximately, one-third of the questions were from Class XI and the rest from Class XII. Many of the questions were beyond the scope of NCERT,” he added.

He stated that the Biology portion had more questions of average level. The questions from Class XI and Class XII were almost of the same number. A couple of questions were beyond the NCERT syllabus. Maximum number of the questions were from Cytology, Physiology, Genetics and Ecology. The paper was relatively easier than last year’s repeat paper of AIPMT.

“In any medical entrance test, Physics will always be the toughest. Even in today’s AIPMT paper, it was the same and it was comparatively harder for students to solve this paper,” Dr B Karunakar Reddy, vice-chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal, told Express.

In Physics, two questions had two right answers and for one question, none of the options was correct. Likewise, in Biology, one of the questions had wrong options as none of the options justified micronutrients asked in the questions.

Taking note of previous year’s All India Pre Medical Test that was nullified by the Supreme Court due to incidents of cheating, CBSE officials left no stone unturned to ensure a foolproof examination.

Aspirants were allowed to bring only their admit card, a passport-size photo and a postcard-size photo and nothing else, not even pen/pencil or paper. Students were not allowed to enter the examination centre by wearing caps, rings, bracelet or any religious symbol. They were also asked to take off wallets, shoes and wristwatches.

As far as AP and TS are concerned, students, who wish to take admission to Armed Forces Medical Service Institutions, Pune and Banaras Hindu University are only eligible to appear for the Phase-1 of NEET held on Sunday.