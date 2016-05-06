HYDERABAD: At a time when Telangana Government is making lofty statements about uninterrupted power supply, power cuts were witnessed in many areas on Wednesday and Thursday, as sudden rain and thunderstorms hit Hyderabad.

Most of the areas in the capital faced power outages all through Wednesday night and Thursday morning, thus highlighting the inability of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TSSPDCL) in dealing with emergency situations.

Hyderabadis have expressed severe disappointment with TSSPDCL officials. “We have been experiencing irregular power supply over the past 48 hours. We do not know what’s the problem. What’s more disappointing is local electricity officials not answering our calls. Municipal Administration minister KTR had assured of addressing people’s problems immediately if complained though WhatsApp during GHMC elections. Is this the way electricity officials and TS government handle the situation?” fumed A Mounika, a resident of Greenlands.

Most residents vented their ire on social media. Many had even directly put questions to KTR and CM K Chandrasekhara Rao on the issue. “One shower and power cut for 6 hours, Hyderabad where we going? @kcr4telangana,” tweeted Anti-traffic activist Sunitha krishnan @sunita_krishnan.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted “@TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @MinIT_Telangana Few winds and drizzle no electricity for hours in Hyderabad especially South and West, Not good for HYD,” asking Telangana government to pull up TSSPDCL officials for lack of power and shortage of transformers and materials in another tweet.

Meanwhile, a senior TSSPDCL offical clarified that they have been regularly supplying power without any cuts and the reason for power cuts was due to unexpected rains and thunderstorms which were unexpected. He added repairs were done on a warfooting basis and power supply was immediately restored.