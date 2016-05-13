HYDERABAD: Senior advocate Lavu Nageswara Rao of the Supreme Court will join a select group of those who have been directly elevated to the apex court from the Bar. His will be the seventh such appointment in the history of the Supreme Court. Rao will be the third judge from Andhra Pradesh, the other two being justices J Chelameswar and NV Ramana of the Supreme Court.

Nageswara Rao will take oath as a judge of the Supreme Court in the chief justice's court at 10.30 am on Friday. Justices AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan will also take oath as judges of the apex court. Rao will have six years' tenure as a judge of the apex court.

Recently, the Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of four judges to the Supreme Court. They are Madhya Pradesh High Court chief justice Khanwilkar, Allahabad HC chief justice Chandrachud, Kerala HC chief justice Ashok Bhushan and senior advocate Nageswara Rao. The last appointment made to the country's top court was in February 2015. Appointments were put on hold after the Centre passed the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act. Following the NJAC's challenge, all judicial appointments had been put on hold till the Act was struck down in October last year.

Rao hails from Pedanandipadu in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. He was born on June 8, 1957 in an agriculturist's family and studied law in Guntur. He enrolled as member of AP Bar Council in 1982 and started practice in Guntur before moving to the High Court.

He has 22 years of practice as a lawyer and was designated as senior advocate in 2000. He served as additional solicitor-general from 2003 to 2004 and again from August 2013 to December 2014, after which he resigned and returned to private practice.

Though a criminal lawyer, Rao successfully argued civil cases and was also constitutional expert. He is an advocate who argued and represented almost all the states in the Supreme Court.

Rao, who is reserved and soft-spoken, was a member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee headed by justice Mukul Mudgal which had probed the IPL match-fixing and betting scandal. He played a key role in delivering the report of the Mudgal committee as he himself was a cricket player and played Ranji matches on behalf of Andhra.

He was the man who formed a lawyers cricket team at the AP High Court and organised matches between judges and advocates to enhance cordial relationship between the two. He also organised matches on behalf of the SC Bar Association and between judges and advocates of several High Courts of Commonwealth countries.

The major cases argued by Rao include those of Jayalalithaa's assets, 2G spectrum scam and Niira Radia tapes. Rao appeared for the National Legal Services Authority in a PIL case relating to transgender rights. Rao has adopted Pedanandipadu village and undertook developmental programmes there.