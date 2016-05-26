HYDERABAD: Irrigation minister T Harish Rao has directed officials to invite tenders before the first week of June for the proposed Sitarama project in Khammam district.

At a review meeting held here on Wednesday, he also asked the officials to invite tenders for the Kinnerasani and Rollapadu projects by the end of June. He wanted the officials of WAPCOS to give a comprehensive report on the irrigation projects proposed on river Godavari.

Harish Rao directed the officials of WAPCOS to complete the survey on the proposed ayacut under Tummadi Hatti at the earliest. He wanted WAPCOs to give their survey reports on Sundilla and Annaram reservoirs to be constructed as part of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project within four days.

Rao asked officials to concentrate on linking Pakala, Ramappa and Ghanpur tanks with the Devadula project so that farmers could get water for the second crop in Warangal.