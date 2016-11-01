HYDERABAD: Considering numerous reports on the poor performance of students in government schools, the Telangana State government in collaboration with an NGO, Save the Children, has designed a special workbook in an effort to help them understand subjects better.

A Needs Assessment was conducted by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Save the Children in February, 2016 in Rangareddy, Medak, Warangal, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar and Adilabad districts in the state. The qualitative study, conducted in 30 schools in remote villages, was based on discussions with children, parents and teachers.

“The study was about the problems faced by the three stakeholders and what they are expecting in terms of bettering the quality of education. While parents want more number of teachers and English medium of instruction, teachers requested for better training, innovative methods and most importantly, professional support while they are on the job. A lot of monitoring positions are currently lying vacant and that needs to be filled,” said Sree Nagesh, assistant manager of the programme, who was part of the process.

He worked in collaboration with Dr Upender Reddy, consultant, Government of Telangana, School Education and subject experts from SCERT.

Teachers have also shared that they need better academic leadership. “In case of a problem, the headmaster should be able to guide them. They also requested for peer help and reviews. The government currently has the 3R system focusing on reading, writing and arithmetic and is teacher-centric. The idea was to develop a child-centric approach through these workbooks,” explained Sree Nagesh.

The integrated workbooks for classes 3,4 and 5 are for Telugu, English and Maths.

“A report by Pratham, that has been working to develop the quality of primary education, an Annual Status Education Report (ASER) and a National Centre for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) report have all revealed that children in government schools are performing poorly in languages and Maths. That is the reason we decided on focus on these areas,” informed Nagesh.

While the state government has decided to release the workbooks across schools soon, Save The Children will be giving them to children in 40 project schools across districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that they are working in.

The books are readily-available support material for teachers and are designed to encourage them to focus on building each child’s learning capacity.

“While one third of the child ren can solve 60 per cent of the workbook, there could be another who cannot do even 20 per cent of it. The idea of the workbook is that teachers can focus on identifying this connection and link the children to the right exercise,” stressed Sree Nagesh.