The state government has decided to launch digitalisation of schools from November 16. The trial run will be conducted from November 11 to 14. Deputy CM K Srihari announced the schedule for digitalisation at a video conference with education officials from the Secretariat here on Wednesday.

“Every school should have computers, power connections, cable connections. Once, the digital classes get started in government schools, it should not be discontinued for any reason,” Srihari directed the officials. In the first phase of the programme, digital classes would start in 2,000 government schools