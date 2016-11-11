Central team to take stock of flood-affected areas in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Central team is likely to visit the flood-affected areas in the state next week.

Chief secretary Rajiv Sharma held a review with special chief secretary Revenue Pradeep Chandra over the Central team’s visit to Telangana.

The state government wanted the Centre to fund `2,400 crore for the loss caused due to the recent heavy rains and floods in the state.

“The schedule of the Central team’s visit is likely to be finalised on Friday,” an official told Express after the meeting.