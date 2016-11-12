HYDERABAD: Indian mobile games market is expected to see a tremendous growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 58 per cent over next five years.

As more and more people are using smart phones and going online, Indian mobile gaming industry is set to benefit, thus providing opportunities to Indian games developers, reveals the gaming industry report released by The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) at Game Developer Conference 2016 being held here on Friday.

“Mobile games are witnessing a growth in India due to growing adoption of games, , affordable data and universal implementation of direct carrier billing. India presents an ideal opportunity for international mobile game developers, publishers and investors too,” said Rajesh Rao, chairman of Nasscom Gaming Forum talking about reasons for encouraging growth of the industry.

According to Nasscom report on ‘Mobile Gaming’, Indian consumers are lapping up mobile games, with game downloads doubling in the last two years, and the overall amount of time Indian users spent in mobile games growing sharply over the past year. The report estimates that, mobile game downloads are expected to grow at a CAGR of 58 per cent over the next five years rising from 1.6 billion downloads in 2016 to an estimated 5.3 billion in 2020.

While Indian gamers are embracing globally popular titles like Candy Crush Saga, Clash of Clans and Subway Surfers, local Indian publishers are enjoying increasing success in simulation, sports and social card games, with games like Teen Patti social card games succeeding and proving popular amongst younger consumers.

As more and more young developers are taking to mobile games development, Google Play, has even conducted a session to guide indie games developers at the Gaming conference on Friday.