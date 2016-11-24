Government to seek assistance to save poultry sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when demonetisation is threatening to deal a death blow to the poultry industry and framers across the state, finance minister Etela Rajender assured that government will come to the rescue of poultry farmers.

“November to January is a very crucial period for poultry farmers and industry. But demonetisation has affected the industry harshly. We have been keeping track of the losses incurred by the sector and are exploring various ways to mitigate the losses and protect them,” he said speaking at the Poultry India Expo in Hyderabad on Wednesday, which was attended by poultry farmers and industry stakeholders from across India and abroad.

Underlining that TS produces four crore eggs daily, two crore kgs of chicken per month and that it is the third largest producer of poultry products in India, Rajender said that the government will join hands with other states to put pressure on Centre, to accept the demands.

According to the reports of Telangana Poultry Breeders Association (TPBA), consumption of eggs and chicken has already decreased by about 70 per cent in the state and farmers across the state are incurring losses to the tune of `40 crore daily.

“As poultry products are perishable, Central government should allow people to use old notes for buying chicken and eggs. The state should pursue this demand with Centre, if poultry farmers have to be saved at least to some extent,” urged Ranjith Reddy, president of TPBA.

The Poultry Expo will go on till Friday at Hitex.