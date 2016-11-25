‘State can acquire land under Article 298 for development’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State government on Thursday told the Hyderabad High Court that it has power under Article 298 of the Constitution to acquire lands. Article 298 is not only confined to trade or business, but can extend to development of the state through irrigation projects andthe like, it contended.

Telangana advocate general (AG) K Ramkrishna Reddy made this submission before a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice U Durga Prasad Rao dealing with a batch of petitions filed by land owners from various districts of the state challenging the validity of Government Order (GO) 123 issued by the government to acquire land for irrigation projects. Disputing the allegations of the petitioners’ counsels, the AG said the Central Land Acquisition Act 30 of 2013 does not hinder the state government to voluntarily acquire land under Article 298. In fact, the government is providing benefits to the persons concerned under GOs 190 and 191. Therefore, the action of the state in purchasing land from the willing owners is not arbitrary, illegal and unreasonable, he argued.

Petitioners’ reply

Strongly opposing the action of the state in purchasing lands, one of the petitioners’ counsel B Rachna contended that the state cannot initiate land acquisition under the guise of ‘voluntary sale/transactions’ with the land owners which are highly discretionary, leaving room for a lot of coercion and intimidation. The state’s right to acquire land is in complete derogation of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (Act 30 of 2013). In fact, Article 298 does not apply to the present scenario of forced land acquisition under the guise of ‘public purpose’. The state has arrogantly invoked land acquisition under the emergency provisions of Section 40 of Act 30 of 2013, she argued. After hearing both the sides, the bench reserved its orders in the matter.