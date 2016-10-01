TS to implement orders passed by APAT till Sept 15

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday recorded the undertaking of the Telangana government that it will implement the orders passed by the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal passed till September 15, 2016 with regard to service matters of Telangana state employees.
The bench, in another case, reserved its order on the plea seeking suspension of the notification issued by the Central government through which the APAT ceases its jurisdiction over the Telangana State.
The bench comprising acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice U Durga Prasad Rao was hearing three petitions filed separately by P V Krishnaiah and B Kiran Kumar and another challenging the notification of the Centre issued on Sept 15, 2016 deleting Telangana from the jurisdiction of the APAT.
During the course of hearing, advocate K Lakshmi Narasimha, appearing for Kiran Kumar, complained that the state government was not honoring the orders passed by the APAT in view of deletion of Telangana state from its jurisdiction. He sought direction to the government to honour the orders of the Tribunal.
Petitioner Krishnaiah also urged the court to pass appropriate orders. The bench granted liberty to petitioners to challenge ordinance and adjourned the cases to October 21.
