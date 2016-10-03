HYDERABAD: Taking strong objection to the way Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is holding discussions only with his party leaders from various districts to finalise the contours of the new districts and revenue divisions, Congress has further upped the ante against the state government over the issue.

A day after party MLA DK Aruna’s resignation from the Assembly for the sake of achieving district status to Gadwal, the constituency being represented by her in the State Assembly, her party colleague and another legislator, Ch Vamshichand Reddy (Kalwakurthy) on Sunday announced that he too would quit for achieving revenue division status to Kalwakurthy in Mahbubnagar district.



Reddy further announced that he would stage a day-long deeksha at Indira Park here on Monday to exert pressure on the government to accept his demand of creation of Kalwakurthy revenue division.



“Though I sought appointment with the CM to convey him about the opinion of the people of Kalwakurthy in this regard, I have not yet been given a date. If an MLA like me is unable to meet the CM, it is clearly evident how difficult it is for common people to have an audience with him,” Vamshichand Reddy said.

Adding to the claims of the Kalwakurthy MLA, former TPCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who has been demanding formation of Jangaon district, alleged that KCR was creating new districts with an aim to weaken the opposition parties.



“The very idea of administrative convenience has taken a back seat when it comes to the formation of new districts. Government is not adopting any scientific method to decide the contours of the districts. Its only objective is to derive political mileage to the ruling TRS and its local leaders from creating districts,” the former TPCC chief criticised.



Recalling that KCR, during last general polls, had promised people of Jangaon that district status would be granted to it, Ponnala said, “It was a promise made by KCR during general polls. While local people have been staging protests seeking district status to Jangaon, the CM is in no mood to respect the popular sentiment now.”