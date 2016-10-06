HYDERABAD: Expressing solidarity with India’s ‘surgical srike’ on Pakistani terrorist launchpads along the LoC, the German ambassador to India, Dr Martin Ney said, “Every state has the right to defend its territory from terrorism. Germany stands with India, as India is our strategic partner. These are not just empty political words we have backed this up with but concrete projects that are ongoing.”

Germany and India are international partners we are working closely in cyber-security and counter terrorism. We have certain security projects that both India and Germany are working together on, “the details are classified”, said Martin Ney. Germany supports India’s bid for a berth in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), he added. On Germany’s trade relations with Pakistan, he said, Germany has trade with all countries in the world, not just with Pakistan. An economic embargo is not a solution we have to keep channels open if we want to achieve anything.

On both sides there needs to be the sense and willingness to de-escalate, he added. Martin Ney was speaking at an event where he appointed BVR Mohan Reddy, the founder and executive chairman of Cyient, as the honorary consul for Germany. With this position he will now be able to provide limited consular assistance in AP and TS. He will also provide support to Germans in the two states. In October 2015, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and PM Narendra Modi held a joint statement where both nations agreed to enhance cooperation.

“In the past 12 months since the joint statement, we have continued to strengthen our relations with India,” said Martin Ney. Germany is a partner in all of Indian major initiatives. Since 2011, German Development Corporation’s investments in India rose by nearly 260 per cent.