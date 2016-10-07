HYDERABAD: While the state government is busy in reorganising districts, the TJAC, which in the recent past is turning its ire against the government and its policies, is getting ready to counter the onslaught against its anti-government stand in social media network.

The TJAC’s tirade against the TRS government on social media is coming under flak from ruling party leaders and forums associated with TRS. Several TRS workers, IT personnel and forums working abroad are active on social networking sites and are mincing no words in criticising the TJAC ever since it went verbal against the policies of the TRS government in the new state.

The TJAC, which maintained a wait and watch approach for nearly two years of formation of Telangana, started attacking the government policies since June 2 this year. The TJAC is critical about the neglect of TRS towards agriculture, education and employment sectors since then.

This criticism is getting strong reactions on social media. This is sending a wrong signal and the TJAC now wants itself active online to counter the criticism.

According to sources, the TJAC not only wants to counter the criticism but also wants to attract youth into its fold. For this, social media is the best option that the TJAC has arrived upon and is working out on constituting a team to get itself visible on social media.

“We are working out a team that will update the TJAC activities and also counter the criticism,” the source said.Several parties including the TRS, TDP and Congress are active on social networking sites like twitter and post their activities regularly.

“We have to emulate the same to counter the criticism we are facing,” the source pointed out.