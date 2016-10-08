Bathukamma lake needs govt's attention: VHR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the state government is focusing on Bathukamma festivities at Tank Bund with 10,000 women on Oct 9 to make it into the Guinness World Records, the Bathukamma Kunta at Amberpet here is craving for attention.

The lake, which was named after Bathukamma (Goddess Gauri) and once known for immersion of Bathukammas by the local women, has now been reduced to a small portion of dry land due to the illegal encroachments on it.

“The Bathukamma Kunta was constructed during the Nizam’s regime. It has now been reduced to a small portion of land due to encroachments,” Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said.

Rao on Friday began a three-day dharna.