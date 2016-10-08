Home States Telangana

Bathukamma lake needs govt's attention: VHR

Published: 08th October 2016 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2016 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bathukamma

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao interacting with women at the Bathukamma Kunta at Amberpet in Hyderabad on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the state government is focusing on Bathukamma festivities at Tank Bund with 10,000 women on Oct 9 to make it into the Guinness World Records, the Bathukamma Kunta at Amberpet here is craving for attention.

The lake, which was named after Bathukamma (Goddess Gauri) and once known for immersion of Bathukammas by the local women, has now been reduced to a small portion of dry land due to the illegal encroachments on it.

“The Bathukamma Kunta was constructed during the Nizam’s regime. It has now been reduced to a small portion of land due to encroachments,” Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said.

Rao on Friday began a three-day dharna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp