Lorry drags body for 3 kms after running over man on highway

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: In an incident that shook police and onlookers, the dead body of a person was dragged for nearly three kilometres after it got stuck in the inner chambers of a container lorry on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad national highway on the wee hours of Sunday.

The dead body got badly mutiliated as the vehicle dragged it on the road and the vehicle could only be stopped at a checkpost by an alert RTC bus driver.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am on Sunday. According to police and eyewitnesses, the container was proceeding towards Chittoor from Hyderabad when it hit a person on the bridge just after it crossed the Alampur crossroads.

The person died instantly and fearing that he would have to face the music, the driver of the vehicle accelerated to flee.

Police suspect that the trousers of the deceased person, who was flung into the air after the accident, got stuck in the housing chamber of the container lorry.

The driver of a RTC bus, which was coming behind the container, noticed the dead person and immediately alerted the staff at the toll gate ahead. “The RTC bus passes through the toll gate daily and he knows the numbers of the staff and alerted them,’’ police said.

The toll gate staff, in turn, alerted the Manopad police who reached there immediately. As soon as the vehicle reached the toll gate, the police nabbed the driver and found the badly mutilated body hanging from the chamber. Manapad SI Bhagwanth Reddy told Express that a case has been registered against the driver.