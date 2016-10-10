Home States Telangana

Lorry drags body for 3 kms after running over man on highway

The dead body got badly mutiliated as the vehicle dragged it on the road and the vehicle could only be stopped at a checkpost by an alert RTC bus driver.

Published: 10th October 2016 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2016 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Lorry

Illustration: Amit Bandre

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: In an incident that shook police and onlookers, the dead body of a person was dragged for nearly three kilometres after it got stuck in the inner chambers of a container lorry on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad national highway on the wee hours of Sunday.

The dead body got badly mutiliated as the vehicle dragged it on the road and the vehicle could only be stopped at a checkpost by an alert RTC bus driver.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am on Sunday. According to police and eyewitnesses, the container was proceeding towards Chittoor from Hyderabad when it hit a person on the bridge just after it crossed the Alampur crossroads.

The person died instantly and fearing that he would have to face the music, the driver of the vehicle accelerated to flee.

Police suspect that the trousers of the deceased person, who was flung into the air after the accident, got stuck in the housing chamber of the container lorry.

The driver of a RTC bus, which was coming behind the container, noticed the dead person and immediately alerted the staff at the toll gate ahead. “The RTC bus passes through the toll gate daily and he knows the numbers of the staff and alerted them,’’ police said.

The toll gate staff, in turn, alerted the Manopad police who reached there immediately. As soon as the vehicle reached the toll gate, the police nabbed the driver and found the badly mutilated body hanging from the chamber. Manapad SI Bhagwanth Reddy told Express that a case has been registered against the driver.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp