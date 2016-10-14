USPEA to help State shift pharma units beyond ORR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The United States Environmental Protection Agency has beenpreparing guidelines for the state government which is planning to shift pharmaceutical industries in city beyond Outer Ring Road (ORR).

On the first day of his tour of US, industries minister KT Rama Rao spoke to representatives of US Environmental Protection Agency (USPEA) on Thursday. The USPEA explained the guidelines for shifting of the pharma units out of the city.

Rao along with principal secretary (industries) Arvind Kumar, participated in the meeting of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. Representatives of major pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Alexion, Merck and Amgen were present at the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the minister spoke about the proposed Hyderabad Pharma City.

It may be recalled that the state government planned to shift 1,068 pharma units out of the city and locate them in the proposed Pharma City. As part of his seven-day tour of six states in the US, Rama Rao attended various programmes in Washington on the first day. He called on Indian ambassador Tarun Jeet Singh and sought his cooperation in furthering trade relations between Telangana and the US. American consul-general in Hyderabad Katherine B Hadda also called on Rama Rao. Boeing International president Bertrand-Marc (Marc) Allen met with Rao as well.



The IT minister requested Cleveland Motorcycles CEO Jonathan to set up a factory in Telangana, assuring him that the state government would extend full support to the unit.