Jyothi to be examined by team of doctors

Published: 16th October 2016 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2016 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chaitanyapuri police wrote a letter to Rangareddy district collector requesting him that a team of doctors examine M Jyothi, who slipped into coma allegedly after she was administered anesthesia.

On September 12, she went for ovum pick up at Srujana Fertility Centre. Earlier, her husband M Suman Kalyan alleged that Jyothi was administered short general anesthesia and her health condition started to deteriorate. He alleged that she was given general anesthesia later and she suffered from severe brain damage. The police earlier took her medical records to the then Rangareddy District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO).

However, the DMHO office do not have specialists to investigate the case. Thereafter, the police requested the district collector that  a team of doctors examine her. “We are waiting for the report from team of doctors,” said B Satyanarayana, Chaitanyapuri SI. On Saturday, Jyothi’s husband said she was still in coma.

