Telangana government to allocate Rs 2,000 crore for police dept

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the state government has decided to provide financial assistance to policemen and their families under various welfare schemes, home minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy said that the government would allocate Rs 2,000 crore for police department in the state budget.

Narasimha Reddy along with DGP Anurag Sharma and police officials paid tributes to police martyrs at the Goshamahal stadium on the occasion of police martyrs day here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha Reddy said that the state government has provided best facilities to the policemen after formation of Telangana state.

The home minister further stated that the police department has provided financial assistance to the kin of B Sreenivas, who was electrocuted while saving a number of devotees.

“We will not hesitate in providing funds to policemen and their family members. The government has introduced various welfare schemes that will benefit policemen,” he said.

DGP Anurag Sharma said that the state police have conducted various programmes to create awareness among the public on the occasion of police martyrs day. In the city, the state police in association with Union ministry of home affairs organised police martyrs run recently and more than 6,000 participants took part.

The DGP said that the entire police force including the ministerial staff of 59,552 were covered under Bhadratha scheme.

An ex-gratia of Rs 5.55 crore was paid to 180 deceased families in case of natural deaths and Rs 1.91 crore to 37 families in accidental death cases during 2015-16.