HYDERABAD: The Centre has decided to provide health insurance cover to domestic workers across the country by bringing them under the purview of Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Before implementing this initiative, the Centre will implement a pilot project in Delhi and Hyderabad providing insurance cover to domestic workers in the two cities.

This was disclosed by Union minister of state for labour and employment Bandaru Dattatreya here on Saturday.

While interacting with mediapersons here, the Union minister said the Centre is planning to provide social security to the domestic workers, who are in unorganised sector, in the country.

So, for the first time in the country, the Centre wants to bring them under the purview of the ESIC. Before launching the scheme across the country, the Union government would first implement this initiative in Delhi and Hyderabad on experimental basis. Once, the project is implemented flaw-less manner, the Centre will then extend it to other parts of the country.

“There would be two components in the project. One would be employee contribution and the other would be employer contribution,” he explained.

The minister further disclosed that his department would organise a workshop with all the stakeholders soon to finalise the modalities of the proposed scheme.

Dattatreya has also objected to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to pull down the existing Secretariat building to construct a new one in place of it. Wondering at the way the chief minister is determined to demolish the existing Secretariat building to spend public money for the new one, he asked KCR to drop his proposal and first concentrate on addressing the issues of farmers, students and other sections of society.