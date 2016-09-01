Home States Telangana

CSC to register villas in beneficiaries’ names

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet Sub-Committee (CSC) on joint venture projects, which met here on Wednesday, decided to register villas and commercial ventures in the name of beneficiaries.

The joint-venture projects were taken up by the erstwhile YS Rajasekara Reddy government but they were not registered in the name of beneficiaries due to various reasons.

The TRS government constituted the CSC to look into the projects, as the registration of the assets to the beneficiaries would fetch good amount of revenues to the state government.

The registration and completion of joint-venture projects had been pending for more than seven years.The CSC, while giving approval for the registration of assets, also urged the beneficiaries to pay the dues to the housing department immediately.

Principal secretary (housing) Ashok Kumar gave a powerpoint presentation to the ministers on the status of the joint venture projects.

Officials informed the CSC that Ramky has failed to take up the construction of weaker section housing programme in its joint venture in Warangal.

