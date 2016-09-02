HYDERABAD: What do Aryan, studying class-1 in a corporate school in Himayat Nagar, K Praveen Reddy, working in a call centre at Hitech city, and P Srilekha, a lecturer in an engineering college here, have in common, today?

These three have been forced to remain at their houses today as they do not find any transport facility to go to their respective school, office and college. Like the trio, many more students, employees and office-goers today could not continue their routine activities.

Reason, Bharat Bandh being observed by 10 trade unions across the country has thrown normal life out of gear in the Hyderabad city today.

In the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, schools and colleges remained shut as private drivers are also taking part in the country-wide shutdown. As the RTC buses and autorickshaws are off the road, office-goers found it hard to reach their respective offices. Several IT employees opted for work-from-home.

Even cinema halls and multiplexes cancelled their morning and matinee shows with workers not attending the duties. Some of the shopping malls too have been forced to remain closed.

Not only in the State capital, but also at several places across the State, Bharat Bandh affected normal life. Public transport system has come to a standstill as Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses went off roads. Nearly 12,000 buses belonging to the TSRTC remained off roads as RTC workers are participating in the strike.

Bandh has severe impact on the functioning of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), a government-owned coal mining company, in the State. The operations of the SCCL in its 16 opencast and 32 underground mines in four districts of Telangana are severely affected as its majority of 62,805 employees stayed away from their work.