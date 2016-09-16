Mahbubnagar district rejig work nearing completion

Express News Service By

MAHABUBNAGAR: In spite of protests from various sections of people and a strong demand for revenue division status to Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency voiced by Kalwkaurthy MLA Ch Vamshichnd Reddy, the district reorganisation work is going apace and nearing completion.

District administration said instructions given by officials on the district formation exercise have been followed and further orders are awaited. Officials are ready with information relating to six issues that the government asked them to be equipped with. Government employees are waiting for orders to assume their positions in the new district.

Sources in the district administration say that collector TK Sridevi has prepared a list of officials who would act as heads of departments in the new districts. The list has been sent for approval of the state government. Though no decision has been taken yet on distribution of funds among the three new districts _ Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy and Nagar Kurnool _ reports say that the funds available now with the existing district administration would be equally divided among the three new districts for their smooth functioning. The state government is contemplating sanctioning new works under the panchayat raj department. The roads & buildings, irrigation and other engineering departments will be separate entities.