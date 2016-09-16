Home States Telangana

Mahbubnagar district rejig work nearing completion

Published: 16th September 2016 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2016 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

MAHABUBNAGAR: In spite of protests from various sections of people and a strong demand for revenue division status to Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency voiced by Kalwkaurthy MLA Ch Vamshichnd Reddy, the district reorganisation work is going apace and nearing completion.

District administration said instructions given by officials on the district formation exercise have been followed and further orders are awaited. Officials are ready with information relating to six issues that the government asked them to be equipped with. Government employees are waiting for orders to assume their positions in the new district.

Sources in the district administration say that collector TK Sridevi has prepared a list of officials who would act as heads of departments in the new districts. The list has been sent for approval of the state government. Though no decision has been taken yet on distribution of funds among the three new districts _ Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy and Nagar Kurnool _ reports say that the funds available now with the existing district administration would be equally divided among the three new districts for their smooth functioning. The state government is contemplating sanctioning new works under the panchayat raj department. The roads & buildings,  irrigation and other engineering departments will be separate entities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp