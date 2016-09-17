Venkat Reddy demands CBI inquiry into slain gangster Nayeem's activities

Express News Service By

NALGONDA: Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday, demanded a CBI enquiry into the activities of slain gangster Nayeem.

The Congress Legislative Party deputy leader said that he and his brother did not have any relation to Nayeem. He said that even in TRS, the Komatireddy brothers had a good standing and were respected. He added that people supported them for development, adding that some TRS leaders were making false accusations.

He alleged that in the name of Nayeem, some persons threatened Nalgonda Municipal chairman husband B Srinivas on phone demanding to join TRS otherwise they would kill me and my brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, adding that earlierthey had complained to IG Shivadhar Reddy on the issue. He also alleged that politicians from various parties, police officers had ties to Nayeem. He said that SIT enquiry would not suffice and only a CBI inquirywould do.