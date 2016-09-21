SANGAREDDY: The 8-year-long wait of the Singur farmers is going to end as they will receive irrigation water from the Singur project for the present Kharif and upcoming Rabi seasons.

As there were no rains between June and August, water in the Singur reservoir was limited and water could not be released for irrigation purpose. Farmers, therefore, cultivated their crops drawing water from borewells.

However, the recent rains in upstream Karnataka, Maharashtra and TS flooded Manjeera river from where Singur received huge inflows. The water level at the dam in the last week of August was 6 tmcft and has reached 18 tmcft now.

Irrigation minister Harish Rao had announced last year that as Godavari water was being diverted to meet the drinking water requirements of Hyderabad, irrigation water would be provided to farmers under the Singur project. But, as there were no rains last year, they could not keep its promise.

This year, the Singur reservoir has received huge inflows thanks to the recent rains, prompting Harish Rao and irrigation officials to review the situation. They decided to release water from the left canal for the present Kharif season. According to officials, a trial run will be held on Sept 23.

The government decided to provide irrigation water to 40,000 acres under the Singur project — 37,500 acres will get water from the left canal and 2,500 from the right canal.

Irrigation department executive engineer Ramulu said that currently water from the left canal can be provided to only 25,000 acres and that only some farmers can utilise this water for Khariff.

But for Rabi season, most of the farmers would be able to use the Singur water.