Home States Telangana

Oppn parties tell Speaker to disqualify 'turncoats'

Published: 22nd September 2016 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2016 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: With the High Court directing the state Assembly Speaker S Madhusudana Chary to take appropriate decision on the pending petition seeking disqualification of 12 defected MLAs from the TDP to TRS, all opposition parties urged the Speaker to disqualify the ‘turncoats,’ now.

Welcoming the court’s ruling, Congress, TDP and BJP demanded immediate resignation of the defected legislators.

“We welcome the HC ruling.  The Speaker should act on the disqualification petitions and declare all those turncoats as ineligible to the membership of the Assembly” Congress MLA S A Sampath Kumar said.

TDP MLA A Revanth Reddy, on whose petition the court gave its ruling, too expressed happiness over the directive. “The verdict is a slap in the face of the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he said.

Joining chorus with the Congress and TDP, BJP too asked the Speaker to disqualify the 12 defected members.

“We ask the Speaker to implement the suggestions given by HC with regard to those MLAs, who had defected to TRS from TDP. The Speaker should take appropriate steps,” BJP MLA G Kishan Reddy demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp