Oppn parties tell Speaker to disqualify 'turncoats'

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: With the High Court directing the state Assembly Speaker S Madhusudana Chary to take appropriate decision on the pending petition seeking disqualification of 12 defected MLAs from the TDP to TRS, all opposition parties urged the Speaker to disqualify the ‘turncoats,’ now.

Welcoming the court’s ruling, Congress, TDP and BJP demanded immediate resignation of the defected legislators.

“We welcome the HC ruling. The Speaker should act on the disqualification petitions and declare all those turncoats as ineligible to the membership of the Assembly” Congress MLA S A Sampath Kumar said.

TDP MLA A Revanth Reddy, on whose petition the court gave its ruling, too expressed happiness over the directive. “The verdict is a slap in the face of the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he said.

Joining chorus with the Congress and TDP, BJP too asked the Speaker to disqualify the 12 defected members.

“We ask the Speaker to implement the suggestions given by HC with regard to those MLAs, who had defected to TRS from TDP. The Speaker should take appropriate steps,” BJP MLA G Kishan Reddy demanded.