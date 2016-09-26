Mission accomplished: Helicopters rescue stranded Odisha workers

Express News Service By

SANGAREDDY: The last 24-hours were filled with horror for these 23 workers from Odisha who were stranded atop a hillock after rains lashed the district for three continuous days. The trauma ended on Sunday morning as two helicopters flew in for their rescue.

NDRF team utilised two helicopters to rescue the workers stuck at Edupayala Temple. Deputy speaker M Padma, collector Ronald Rose and NDRF Wing commander Sukender were monitoring the rescue operations.

As many as 23 migrant workers from Odisha and Maharastra came to the state to construct a bridge at the Ghanapur ayacut. They were staying hear the temple in makeshift huts for the last two months. Once a week these workers came to the Nagsanpally village to purchase the required material. On Friday, after making the purchase, the workers returned. However, as water from Ghanapur ayacut and Singur project increased, it surrounded the hill leaving them stranded. The information was passed to the officials by the locals and

they swung into action to rescue the workers. Army helicopters were pressed into action, but the weather was rough and the choppers returned from Toopran.

On Sunday morning as the weather remained favourable, an operation was launched and all the 23 workers were rescued.

Emotions flowed like the rain water after the rescue operation ended successfully. Workers were seen hugging the army men. Officials said there is no possibility of resuming the works given the present conditions. Meanwhile, helicopters used in rescue were also utilised for the rescue of Pulya and Somla in Tikyala thanda of Papannapet mandal.