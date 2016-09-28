SANGAREDDY: The Telangana government is functioning illegally which is not correct, said former Rajya Sabha MP V Hanumantha Rao.

On Tuesday, he visited Vemulaghat village in Thoguta mandal to be part of the indefinite hunger strike camp on its 115th day. It may be recalled that Section 144 is in force for the last two months and on the directions of HC, government had lifted it on Monday.

Congress leaders expressed solidarity to the oustees and extended support to their demand of compensation as per Land Acquisition Act, 2013 by approaching the court.

He said government has to abide by the acts and comply with law.